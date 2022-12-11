Andrea Zammit converted a stoppage-time penalty for Valletta to hand the Lilywhites three crucial points after beating Marsaxlokk 2-1.

A hard-fought win for Valletta who after cancelling Tiago Fonseca’s opener early in the second half through Shaun Dimech, they had to play with a man down after Eslit Sala’s sending off just past the hour mark.

Three points see Valletta move to 18 points, in eighth position after 13 games played.

Marsaxlokk, on their part, will rue their missed chances, especially in the latter stages of the game when they had a numerical advantage.

Pablo Doffo’s side remains just outside the red zone with 14 points.

Marsaxlokk could not have wished for a better start to the game when they forged ahead after seven minutes.

Leandro Aguirre beat his markers on the spot before teeing up Tiago Fonseca who converted into a goal from point-blank range.

Valletta’s reply came through midfielder Eslit Sala but his long-range shot went wide from Marsaxlokk’s goal.

Yet, it was Valletta’s only chance throughout the first 45 minutes as Marsaxlokk’s tactical organisation managed to keep Thane Micallef’s side at bay.

