Yazmin Zammit Stevens won a bronze medal at the Malta International Open on Sunday.

The result was a huge feat for Malta’s leading senior lifter as she was up against some of the world’s best lifters in her categories who were looking to gain points that would boost their bid of qualifying for next summer’s Olympics in Tokyo.

Competing in the 71kg category, Zammit Stevens, was up against six other lifters and managed to produce her best effort in the Clean and Jerk where she managed to lift 107kg to not only match her own national record, but more importantly placed her third overall, only behind to American duo Anna Rode (110kg) and Morgan Vozobule (109kg).

The Maltese lifter also finished just outside the podium in both the Snatch and Overall Total when placing fourth.

In fact, she managed 82kg in snatch that along with her clean and jerk earned her an overall total of 189kg.

Yazmin Zammit Stevens in action during the Malta International Open. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

“I am always so nervous before Olympic qualifiers,” Zammit Stevens told the Times of Malta.

“The pressure is on more than ever in these types of competitions. Initially, I thought medaling was close to impossible as both lifters from USA and another from France are so strong, but I knew my clean and jerk is strong enough to challenge.

“Winning a medal at an Olympic qualifier on home soil and in front of a huge supporting crowd was probably one of the highlights of my career so far.

“107kg is equal my best in this weight class, but I’m on my way back down to 64kg body weight so I’m excited to see if I can take this strength on to that weight class at Europeans in a month’s time.”

Roberta Tabone in action at the Malta International Open. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Roberta Tabone, Malta’s other representative in the division, also produced a commendable showing with a best effort of 77kg in Snatch and lifting 98kg in Clean and Jerk for an overall total of 175kg that left her fifth overall.