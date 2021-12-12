Malta won its second medal at the IWF World and Commonwealth Championships when weightlifter Yazmin Zammit Stevens took a bronze medal in the Commonwealth category of her event.

Competing in the 64kg category, which proved to be one of the most competitive sections with all lifters very close to each other, Zammit Stevens managed to end her commitments with 84kg in the snatch and 103kg in the clean jerk.

These successful lifts were carefully planned by coach Jesmond Caruana in order to enable Zammit Stevens to outlift her Indian rival who was battling with the Maltese for the bronze medal.

