Kenneth Zammit Tabone was conspicuously absent for the launch of the Manoel Theatre's new season but he remains the national theatre's artistic director, according to its chairman.

“I can confirm that he is still the artistic director, and I do not know the reason why he was not present at the launch,” Michael Grech said, when contacted.

On Tuesday, the national theatre introduced the new 2021-2022 season with a launch event celebrating the completion of works on the façade and throughout the historic building. Present at the launch was Teatru Manoel CEO Massimo Zammit, chairman Michael Grech and Culture Minister Jose Herrera.

There was no sign of Zammit Tabona, who took up the role as artistic director back in 2014.

When Times of Malta contacted Zammit Tabona, he said any questions should be diverted to the Culture Ministry.

A Culture Ministry spokesperson confirmed that he remains artistic director for the national theatre. Both the ministry and Grech said they unaware why he failed to attend the launch.

His non-attendance was first highlighted by the Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association (MEIA) in a Facebook post.

“We are deeply concerned that Teatru Manoel’s season was launched in the absence of an artistic director, clearly indicating lack of integrity and artistic leadership in our national theatre,” MEIA wrote.

MEIA said it had sent questions to both the Culture Ministry and Arts Council to discuss decisions impacting the arts sector.

Meanwhile, the Teatru Manoel's CEO said the International Baroque Festival, that started within Teatru Manoel, is now in a transitional phase of moving under the responsibility of Festivals Malta.

The International Baroque Festival, one of the largest on the island, was founded by Zammit Tabona.

"In similar ways like all other major festivals in the Maltese artistic calendar, including the Carnival of Malta and 'Mużika Mużika', Festivals Malta will be taking over the festival's organisation in order to satisfy its mission statement as an independent agency," Zammit said.

As from January 2022, the Valletta Baroque Festival will be organised in collaboration with Teatru Manoel.

"Kenneth Zammit Tabona, is currently still on contract with Teatru Manoel, but because of the festival’s expansion, he will be focusing on the artistic vision and organisation of the festival and its ancillary projects."