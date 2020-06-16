Jesmond Zammit is set for a return to Premier League football after agreeing personal terms with Gudja United.

After spending the past three-and-half seasons in Gozitan football with Xewkija Tigers, where he won several titles, Zammit has felt that the time was right for him to return to manage in the Maltese top-flight.

Zammit has enjoyed a lot of experience in Maltese football after having spells with Dingli Swallows Ħamrun Spartans and Żebbuġ Rangers.

At Gudja United, Zammit will fill the void left by Josef Mansueto who stepped down from his post at the end of last season after helping the southerners to successfully retain their top-flight status after their historic promotion in 2019.

Zammit is expected to put pen to paper on a one-year contract on Wednesday night.

The new coach will be flanked by Vincent Carbonaro, who for many years was his right-hand man.

Gudja have been working hard in recent weeks to retain the same squad of last season, with Aidan Friggieri having already announced that he will stay with the club for another season.