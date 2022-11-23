MALTA 2

Veselji 22; Zammit 70

ANDORRA 1

De la Heras Izquierdo 42

MALTA

M. Debono, Z. Leonardi, O. Spiteri, J. Vella (64. K. Mohnani), M. Veselji (89 J. Carbone) A. Zammit (85 N. Cutajar), A. Garzia, N. Micallef (64 K. Briffa), D. Mifsud (64 G. Sciberras), K. Bondin, M. Debattista (64 N. Agius).

ANDORRA

M. Rabelo (46 M. De Castro Prat), M. Robinat (46 G. Acosta), E. De La Heras Izquierdo (70 D. Cerqueira), B. Borra (64 J. Barbero), G. Sola (46 E. Balastegui), P. Babot, A. Ferreira, P. Torra (46 A. Rodrigo), I. Alvarez (64 M. Rodriguez), N. Linares, I. Oliveira (64 D. Bienert).

Referee Alex Johnson (Malta FA).

Yellow cards Torra, Cerqueira, Agius.

Malta Under-21 displayed a show of force as they secured a 2-1 victory in an international friendly against Andorra at the Centenary Stadium on Wednesday.

It was an impressive display for the Maltese youngsters who could have scored a more pronounced victory with the chances they created.

Malta coach Gilbert Agius, currently in charge of both the senior and Under-21 squads, fielded a selection mostly consisting of Premier League youngsters, seven of the starting 11 all playing at the highest level of the local game.

The Maltese went on the offensive right from the start, with Mattia Veselji going close in the second minute of the game with an acrobatic bicycle kick right inside the area which slammed the upright.

