Nicolo Zaniolo was denied late glory for Roma on Saturday after what looked to be a dramatic stoppage-time winner against Genoa was ruled out after a VAR check in a goalless draw.

Zaniolo, considered one of Italy’s most talented players, crashed home a powerful low finish from the edge of the area in the 91st minute at the Stadio Olimpico and then charged towards the wildly celebrating home supporters.

However the fans’ cheers turned to jeers when Tammy Abraham was judged to have fouled Johan Vasquez in the build-up to the goal after an on-field review, leaving Roma’s slim hopes of Champions League football next season hanging by a thread.

Zaniolo, 22, was then sent off for his protests at the decision and had to be held back by Jose Mourinho after the final whistle.

