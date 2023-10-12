Hours after Juventus player Nicolo Fagioli became investigated by Italian police for illegal online betting, two new names have surfaced, particularly from the Italian national team which is preparing for its Euro 2024 qualifying fixture against Malta on Saturday.

Reports in Italy have now named Newcastle United and Aston Villa midfielders Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo.

According to Sport Mediaset, Fabrizio Corona, a public figure who had already made the Fagioli betting revelation, has mentioned the two players, formerly of Milan and Roma respectively, and who are now both playing overseas after moves in the summer transfer market.

In fact, the pair were summoned by the police on Thursday while in Coverciano with the national team, accompanied by head of delegation Gianluigi Buffon.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...