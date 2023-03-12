Zanzi Homes has announced the appointment of Reuben Cini Reginiano as new general manager. With extensive experience in the property industry, he is the perfect candidate to lead the team of dedicated professionals and drive the company forward.

As general manager, Cini Reginiano will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the business, including sales, customer service, and operations of the Zanzi Homes offices. He will work closely with existing staff to develop and implement strategies that will help Zanzi Homes continue to grow and thrive in the competitive real estate market.

Cini Reginiano will also be responsible for building and maintaining relationships with key stakeholders, identifying new business opportunities and developing plans to capitalise on those opportunities. He will also be mentoring the office managers to ensure that they are informed about the business' goals and strategies.

Cini Reginiano has over 18 years of experience in the real estate industry, having worked in both residential and commercial markets. He has a deep understanding of the market in Malta and is known for his exceptional training skills that will help Zanzi Homes support their office managers and team leaders, as well as having the ability to build strong relationships with the top property developers on the island.

He has a proven track record of success in this role, which includes various awards and also has participated in many conventions and workshops overseas. The management team at Zanzi Homes believes that he will be an asset to the company and will also bring a high level of expertise and enthusiasm. “We are thrilled to have Reuben on board as our new general manager,” said Steve Mercieca, CEO and co-founder of Zanzi Homes. “His experience and passion for the industry make him the perfect candidate to lead our team and help us to continue reaching our goals.”

Cini Reginiano said he is excited to take on this new role and looks forward to working with the team at Zanzi Homes to achieve goals and exceed clients’ expectations. If you are interested in joining Zanzi Homes' growing team, or opening a franchise office with Zanzi Homes, contact Cini Reginiano on reuben@zanzihomes.com or 7926 2400.