Zanzi Homes has appointed Paul Smith as the new manager of the Depiro Point office in Sliema.

His journey in the industry has been marked by an unwavering love for property, spanning both the UK and Malta, the company said.

Having helped numerous clients navigate the complex world of property transactions, Smith is no stranger to the demands of a diverse clientele. His international experience, spanning from the UK to Malta, equips him with a global perspective that is invaluable in today’s real estate market.

Creating opportunities for both buyers and sellers

Smith also has his sights set on new horizons for Zanzi Homes. His vision extends beyond Malta, as he seeks to expand Zanzi’s reach into the thriving UK marketplace.

He is committed to creating opportunities for both buyers and sellers and understands that the real estate industry thrives on innovation.

Highly aware of the importance of digital marketing and strategic advertising, Smith is poised to leverage cutting-edge techniques to maximise exposure for Zanzi Homes’ listings.

His primary goal is to make the Depiro office a leading sales office for Zanzi Homes. He believes in nurturing a culture of excellence, both through training and rewarding dedicated staff who consistently deliver results. He envisions a cohesive team where each member, from top to bottom, plays a pivotal role.

The Depiro office, owned by Jean Calleja and Régis Kilesse under Smith’s leadership, is on the lookout for new talent to join their dynamic team. If you are passionate about real estate and eager to contribute to a culture of success, reach out by e-mailing paul.s@zanzihomes.com or by calling 7966 0086.