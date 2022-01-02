The team at the Zanzi Homes Head Office and Administration Hub have lit up the junction opposite their office in celebration of the festive season and the successes achieved throughout the past 12 months.

The large tree found right below the Kappara bridge received the Zanzi Homes treatment and was adorned with blue and white festive lights, adding cheer to the area.

Zanzi Homes, one of the main brands forming part of Malta’s largest estate agency, together with QuickLets and QLC, reached many milestones this year. Their celebrations, however, go beyond the staggering growth in performance and the increase in qualified property specialists, driven by Paul Trapani Galea Feriol, who had his first full year with the company as head of sales.

At its inception, Zanzi Homes pledged to plant a tree for every property it sold. But the company felt the need to do much more for the environment and went ahead to propagate over 21,200 trees in collaboration with its QLZH Foundation, a massive number of volunteers as well as numerous sponsors.

Lighting up a huge Christmas tree was not the only way Zanzi Homes marked the festive season. For the fifth consecutive year, Make a Zanzi Wish brought moments to cherish for the little ones currently undergoing treatment at the Rainbow Ward in the Oncology Unit at Mater Dei.

Five years ago, the team came up with the idea of visiting hospitalised children and giving them the opportunity to make a wish for Christmas. Since then, numerous children have received various gifts, ranging from whole bedrooms to electrical cars, iPads, weekend stays in Gozo, as well as concert tickets for Ed Sheeran’s performance in Paris.

President Emeritus Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, as well as X-Factor stars Michela and Owen Leuellen were among the personalities who accompanied the Zanzi Homes team as they delivered these gifts.

Over the past two editions of the initiative, the support team at the Rainbow Ward and Puttinu Cares were also gifted well-being vouchers as a sign of appreciation for their hard work and dedication, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s gifts were sponsored by Zanzi Homes, as well as two of its franchise offices, located in Ta’ Xbiex, known as The Mansion Branch, as well as the St Paul’s Bay branch.

In launching its First Time Buyers’ Campaign this year, Zanzi Homes made sure new property owners received a helping hand in building a strong foundation for their

future, not only by finding them the home of their dreams but also by offering them a freebies package worth over €15,000, that includes discounts for furniture, insurance policies, automotive, as well as gym memberships, among others.

Social media influencer Sarah Zerafa was one of the many who entrusted her home hunt to Zanzi Homes and happily documented the journey through her Instagram account.

With a team of over 220 driven property sales specialists, operating from 36 branches, and a passion to contribute to making the Maltese society and environment healthier, greener and happier for everyone today and in future, Zanzi Homes says it has much to celebrate and look forward to in 2022.

For more information about Zanzi Homes, their services and how to join their team, visit www.zanzihomes.com.