The Zanzi Homes team, forming part of Malta’s largest real estate group, has revamped and launched its exclusive offering, aimed at homeowners seeking to sell their property faster. The Zanzi Homes Exclusive Package offers its subscribers a reduced rate of four per cent on agency fees but also goes many steps further by adding benefits intended to ease the process for property owners seeking to sell their property.

Apart from the reduced agency fee, the Zanzi Homes Exclusive Package provides expertly taken photography as well as a video walkthrough which is enhanced with a 3D-journey that gives home-seekers a detailed view of the property ahead of an in-person viewing.

To increase the chances of selling the property faster, the Zanzi Homes team pledgees to promote the exclusive estate with their extensive mailing list that reaches thousands of property owners and home-seekers.

In line with its stance on the environment, the Zanzi Homes Exclusive properties also get a free energy performance certificate detailing the average energy cost as well as its impact on surroundings and nature. Together with this, carbon footprint is set off by the planting of a tree for every property listed exclusively with Zanzi Homes. To date, the team has already planted 3,200 trees on the Maltese islands.

To achieve a successful sale, the Exclusive Package is backed by a team of qualified property specialists leading the offices, a huge database of properties and clients as well as an energetic team of over 200 operating from over 30 offices.

To read more about the Zanzi Homes Exclusive Package and to book an appointment with a property specialist to list your property, visit https://www.zanzihomes.com/exclusive.