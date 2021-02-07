The Zanzi Homes sales team has launched its cost-buster first- time buyer package for individuals who are embarking on a journey to purchase their first home.

The campaign, named ‘First Times Are Memorable’, offers incredible savings on a number of products and services first-time buyers are likely to require when setting up home.

“When thinking of buying a property for the first time, together with the excitement, our customers told us that what worries them is the post-purchase expenses in filling up the place,” Abigail Simiana, brand manager at QuickLets and Zanzi Homes, said.

“Many of us at Zanzi Homes know the feeling, so we got together and thought about all the things one might need to get started before and after the move-in date,” she continued.

True to its promise, the first-time buyer package provides customers purchasing their first home through Zanzi Homes an array of incentives which leads to potential savings of up to €13,000.

The customary and essential furniture packages from multiple suppliers is in the pack. So are offers on home security systems and insurance policies. As one would expect from the team that plants a tree for every property sold, eco-friendly driven offers have also been put in the mix such as discounts on PV panels and rooftop garden set-ups.

The Zanzi Homes team also thought of including a couple of add-ons to support a healthy lifestyle. Subscribers to the first-time package will benefit from gym membership and health-shop discounts as well. When moving in a new home, spending money on a new car, which often is a necessity, may feel totally wasteful. To help out with this, the scheme also offers savings on new car purchases.

“With every offer we got confirmed from our various collaborators, all of which are local well-known brands, and who we would like to thank, we felt we wanted to give our customers more and more and we feel we have the best first-time buyer package the industry has to offer. Our customers deserve nothing less!” Simiana concluded.

Zanzi Homes is part of Malta’s largest real estate industry. With over 200 property specialists, the native brand is known for its stance on the environment through its tree-planting campaigns and ocean bed clean-ups. To learn more about their first-time buyer package, visit www.zanzihomes.com/ first-time-buyer.