Zanzi Homes has just launched its first-time buyer guide, which can be downloaded from its website at www.zanzihomes.com/first-time-buyer.

The guide is bursting with hints and tips for anyone who is about to start their journey looking for a new house and eventually turn it into a home. The financial, logistical, legal and personal circumstances are all put under the microscope, with the intention of ensuring the reader gets a clear and holistic view of what it means to buy the first property.

“When dealing with our customers, we try our utmost to put ourselves in their shoes,” Paul Trapani Galea Feriol, head of Sales at Zanzi Homes, said. “We are often asked about the process from viewing properties to signing the final deed. We feel it is our duty to ensure our customers feel comfortable every step of the way and we felt compelled to put this guide together.”

Buying the first apartment or house is surely an exciting experience; however, Zanzi Homes also understands that dealing with the granular detail of the process can feel overwhelming. However, the team at Zanzi Homes are convinced working with an agent helps customers feel calmer and more secure.

The team has years of experience backing its knowledge which comes in very useful when clients seek advice.

Following internal consultation from the property specialists, the key link between the company and its clients, a comprehensive guide was designed and made available to anyone who wishes to become acquainted with how to buy a house.

Together with useful tips, the guide also introduces its readers to the outstanding package of benefits first-time buyers receive when engaging Zanzi Homes in buying their property. With a total package exceeding €13,000, Zanzi Homes customers can save loads on essential products and services typically required when buying a new house. These benefits include offers and discounts on PV panels, home insurance policies, notarial fees, rooftop garden project fees as well as gym memberships and discounts on new cars.

“We consider the home-buying process to continue post the singing of the final contract, and our guide and package makes sure we are part of this journey all along the way. We invite anyone interested to know more about this to download our guide today and to get in touch should they require further guidance,” Trapani Galea Feriol concludes.