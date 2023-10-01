Zanzi Homes has registered a “remarkable growth” in franchise offices and sales over the past year. It has not only expanded its reach but has also elevated the real estate experience for clients and franchise partners alike, the company said in a statement.

Nine new franchise partners have joined the brand in the past 12 months. Zanzi Homes attributes its success in franchise office growth to its dedication to empowering franchise partners with the tools, resources and training needed to excel in the competitive real estate market. The company believes its commitment to fostering a collaborative and supportive environment has resulted in franchise offices thriving in both established and emerging markets.

Zanzi Homes has also achieved a 35 per cent year-over-year increase in sales. The company attributes this to its innovative approach to real estate. By investing in cutting-edge technology and marketing strategies, properties are showcased to their fullest potential, attracting a larger pool of potential buyers.

Furthermore, it said that its dedicated real estate professionals continue to go above and beyond to meet and exceed client expectations.

The company summed up the key factors that have led to this growth as follows:

Franchise support: Zanzi Homes provides comprehensive support to its franchise partners, including training, marketing assistance and ongoing guidance to ensure their success.

Achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence

Technology integration: It leverages the latest technology to streamline processes, enhance property visibility and provide a seamless experience for clients and agents alike.

Customer-centric approach: The company remains committed to putting clients first, offering personalised service and expert guidance throughout the buying and selling process.

Talent development: It invests in its team, ensuring that agents are equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in the competitive real estate industry.

Paul Trapani Galea Feriol, head of Sales of Zanzi Homes, said: “We are thrilled with the rapid expansion of Zanzi Homes’ franchise network and our record-breaking sales growth.

“This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence and our dedication to delivering outstanding real estate experiences. We thank our franchise partners, clients and our incredible team for their contributions to our success.

“Zanzi Homes looks forward to continuing its journey of growth and innovation in the real estate industry, providing clients with exceptional service and franchise partners with unparalleled opportunities.”

The company is also looking to grow even further with new franchise partners. Interested applicants can look up www.zanzihomes.com/franchising or visit www.zh.mt for more information.