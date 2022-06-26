Building a group of over 500 property specialists and a franchise network of 37 offices doesn’t happen by chance. Part of this success is attributed to the continuous growth Zanzi Homes, the sales division of the QuickLets (ql.mt) and Zanzi Homes (zh.mt) Group, experienced since its inception. Driven by the mantra “diverse, innovative and purposeful”, the team behind Malta’s largest real estate group share their secret to success.

“It all starts with a vision and a desire to tackle a problem in the market,” explains Steve Mercieca, co-founder, and CEO of the group.

“We felt that the market was in dire need for a fresh, different, engaging brand that was in tune with the customer needs of the day. We had already launched our letting agency, QuickLets, with which we had already made our mark by presenting ourselves as a diverse and innovative, future focused brand. Our landlords started asking us to sell their property too with the same dedication we rented it for them, and so we started the journey of launching Zanzi Homes,” he continues.

The choice of the distinctive clear-sky blue and location symbol in which a parachute pin is inconspicuously placed, tell a story as well as reflecting the personality of the brand. The sky-blue represents both positivity and the calmness the Zanzi Homes team wants to convey to their clients. The parachute pin is a hidden message to conquer one’s fears. The story it tells is that of the CEO conquering his fear of heights by sky diving. Apart from being an interesting story to tell, the way Zanzi Homes penetrated the market caught the attention of many who had a passion for property but could not relate to the stereotype estate agents were unfairly branding with back then; money-hungry, price-inflators and overly corporate. Zanzi Homes was the new kid on the block welcoming genuine people from various backgrounds which were committed to flourish alongside a brand which believed that the secret to success was in fact possessing grit and a go-getter attitude.

Heading Zanzi Homes is Paul Trapani Galea Feriol who has been instrumental in making the locally born brand the go-to agency for acquiring one’s dream property, be it a primary home or to enjoy as a summer house, or as an ideal investment for those looking for high returns.

It all starts with a vision

“At the start of 2019, I decided to take up a new adventure as head of sales and faced the challenge in bringing Zanzi Homes up to the level that QuickLets, its sister company, occupies in the market: the leader,” Trapani Galea Feriol says.

But Zanzi Homes is not just about property – in fact, one of the main drivers to its success is an innate desire to promote a healthy environment, not just within one’s home but also its surrounding. Zanzi Homes is one of the founders of the QLZH Foundation who to-date has planted just below 30,000 tress and organised six ocean-bed clean ups. Only last month, volunteers from Zanzi Homes collected over 1,800kg of rubbish from the seabed and surroundings of Senglea waterfront. An event which is now six-years strong, the team commits itself every year to return to a different spot in Malta and clear its ocean bed and surrounding environment.

It took over half a day for the team of 100 volunteers, including 40 divers and 12 people on kayaks to clear the sea of 55kg of plastic, 980kg of metal, 155kg of wood, 122kg of glass, 185kg of tyres and other material amounting to another 305kg. The volunteers at the scene were shocked at what they found understand the sea which included items such as road signs, car tyres, sinks, fans and even toilets.

The engaging brand personality, the ethos of supporting an inclusive and diverse workforce, its stance on the environment and giving back to society have been instrumental for Zanzi Homes to establish itself as a solid and market leading presence in the property market. With just under 50,000 properties in its portfolio entrusted to them by over 16,500 property owners, Zanzi Homes is a safe choice for property seekers, homeowners looking to sell their homes as well as property specialists looking to joining the team.

“The aim is to also lead the sales market and I’m proud that we have had two years of almost doubling our targets which encourages me every day. We have a fast-growing team that is passionate and driven and which is constantly evolving and attracting the industry’s best talent. We offer a great service on all forms of property, be it residential or commercial, and are currently building a phenomenal sites team too, so what are you waiting for, join us today!” Trapani Galea Feriol concluded.

Visit www.zh.mt for more information about this vibrant and fast-growing real estate brand and get in touch with Paul Trapani Galea Feriol directly for all your property investment needs, as well as to join the team as property sales specialist, sales manager or to get to know more about Zanzi Homes’ franchising opportunities on paul.tgf@zanzihomes.com.