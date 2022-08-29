Zanzi Homes is committed to shaking up the property market in Malta and Gozo. The real estate specialists believe that the key to making the company stand out from the crowd is by helping its employees give their 100 per cent. It, therefore, strives to provide a welcoming and supportive workplace and to support the well-being of all its team members.

Putting words into practice

Zanzi Homes thus encourages employees to take initiatives which support the overall well-being of the whole team. One such initiative was organised recently by Matthew Camilleri, one of its real estate consultants.

Apart from being a real estate consultant, Camilleri is also a part-time life/mindset coach and he teamed up with Malia Sammut and the Thai community in Malta to bring to Malta Phra Pasura Dantamano.

During his visit to Malta, Phra Pasura, who is responsible for international relations at Bangkok’s renowned Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, met with the Zanzi Homes team to help them explore and understand what meditation does and what its benefits are both for them personally and for clients.

Taking control to become more productive

The event took place at the Preluna Hotel and highlighted a few key issues that need to be addressed to make us everyone more productive and happier.

These include:

• A slower mind is a more productive one. Racing from one thing to another means one has less control over our lives.

• Lack of control over one’s live creates problems of anxiety, which makes one easily distracted and prevents them from focusing on what and who is important to them. It also makes one less able to cope with problems and pressure.

• One needs to focus on the present. What has been or what could be distracts one from what is. Not focusing on what is happening right now means that one goes through life without understanding or appreciating what one is doing and leads to a feeling of lack of purpose.

With these thoughts in mind, those present had the opportunity to discuss ways in which the mind can be nurtured to achieve its full potential and become highly focused on life’s most important tasks. This discussion also took a deeper look at how meditation can help nurture the mind by training it to stop wandering uncontrollably.

The practical benefits of meditation

The discussion then took a practical turn with the group managing to sit and meditate for 50 minutes, an impressive achievement considering the fact that this was a first experience for many.

The impact of the session was, however, clear with many realising how hard it actually is to gain control of one’s mind and stop it from becoming distracted. Some of the benefits of meditation also shone through with one Zanzi colleague, who suffers from constant tinnitus − a constant ringing in the ear – he was stunned by the fact that the ringing stopped after some time into the meditation.

This latter experience highlights the fact that meditation can help one to take control of one’s mind and that this control is key to achieving better results at work and in life generally, and improving general health and well-being.

Using meditation to offer a better service

Meditation can help people become better by becoming more positive, more confident and more successful as actions are increasingly based on a stronger and better attitude to life.

The calmness and control which meditation brings enables better decisions.

Zanzi Homes always encourage staff members to pursue experiences that will help them make better decisions for themselves and their clients. The company sees this as playing a central role in fulfilling its commitment to deliver an exceptional tailored service where homebuyers and sellers have their needs and desires placed firmly at the centre of the service they receive.

Going forward, Zanzi Homes continues to place the well-being of its employees at the heart of its development. It believes it is part of what makes the company different and what has underlined its rapid growth in recent years.

