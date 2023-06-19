Zanzi Homes has appointed John Grima as office manager at the prestigious Ta’ Xbiex Marina office.

Bringing with him an impressive background in the real estate industry, Grima has spent 25 years honing his craft and making a positive impact in the field. His deep understanding of the local market dynamics, coupled with his passion for delivering outstanding service, has earned him a stellar reputation as a trusted professional.

His journey has been one filled with various experiences, each contributing to his growth and success. His unwavering commitment to personal and professional development is evident in the countless hours he dedicates to learning, spending each day expanding his knowledge and skills to better serve his clients.

In the following interview, Grima shares his experience and describes his new role as a manager and how he intends to build a strong team.

What does your role as an office manager entail?

JG: As the newly appointed office manager I want to foster an environment where my team thrives, grows, and achieve remarkable success. My mission is to provide unwavering support, guidance and motivation every step of the way.

My aim is to commit to keeping my team focused and energised. I understand that in a dynamic industry like real estate, maintaining a positive mindset and unwavering determination is key.

I want to empower my team with the knowledge and tools they need to excel in their roles. I believe that the mentorship tailored to my unique strengths and areas of growth is crucial.

I understand that success is not just about transactions and numbers; it’s about building meaningful relationships with clients. I emphasise on the importance of exceptional customer service, integrity and empathy, instilling these values in my agents as the foundation of their interactions.

As an office manager, what strategies do you employ to foster a positive and productive work environment for your new team at Zanzi Homes?

JG: To enhance my strategy, I prioritise providing personalised, one-on-one attention to my agents, with a particular emphasis on supporting and guiding beginners in the field.

By dedicating time and effort to each individual, I ensure they receive the necessary guidance and mentoring to flourish in their roles.

I foster an environment that keeps my agents focused and motivated by regularly updating them on new listings and price reductions. By consistently sharing information about the latest market trends and opportunities, I empower my agents to stay ahead of the competition and seize potential deals. This approach not only bolsters their confidence but also enhances their ability to provide exceptional service to clients.

Additionally, I actively engage with my agents by conducting regular meetings, training sessions and performance reviews. These interactions allow me to provide constructive feedback, address any concerns or challenges they may face, and offer tailored advice to help them improve their skills and knowledge.

To ensure the success of my strategy, I regularly recognise and celebrate the achievements of my agents. By acknowledging their hard work and milestones, I boost their morale and reinforce their dedication to their work. This recognition can take the form of awards, incentives or public appreciation, fostering a positive and motivated atmosphere within the team.

I prioritise providing personalised, one-on-one attention to my agents

Overall, my strategy revolves around providing individualised attention, fostering motivation and promoting professional development. By implementing these measures, I create a supportive and thriving environment where my agents can excel and achieve their goals, resulting in increased productivity and success for the entire team.

Zanzi Homes places a strong emphasis on efficiency and productivity. How do you intend to do this in your new role?

JG: To further amplify my approach, I have implemented arigorous training programme for my agents that emphasises proactive engagement and continuous market awareness.

Each day, I ensure that my agents proactively reach out to at least 10 property owners, making meaningful connections and exploring potential opportunities. By consistently initiating these conversations, my agents expand their network and increase their chances of securing valuable listings.

In addition, I encourage my agents to view a minimum of five properties daily. This active involvement allows them to gain first-hand knowledge of the available inventory, understand market dynamics and develop a keen eye for identifying lucrative deals.

By regularly immersing themselves in property viewings, my agents cultivate a deep understanding of the local market and enhance their ability to match clients with the perfect property.

Furthermore, I emphasise the importance of keeping a close watch on advertisements from various agents in the industry. By monitoring these listings and staying informed about market trends, my agents remain up to date on the latest offerings and price reductions. This comprehensive awareness empowers them to provide accurate and timely information to clients, positioning them as reliable and knowledgeable professionals in the market.

As part of their training, I encourage my agents to enhance their negotiation skills and maintain open lines of communication with clients, owners and other agents.

By honing their negotiation abilities, my agents can secure favourable deals and build strong professional relationships. Effective communication ensures that they stay informed about new opportunities and forge strategic partnerships that contribute to their success.

At Zanzi Homes there is a diverse workforce. How would you promote inclusivity and diversity in the office and create an environment where everyone feels respected and valued?

JG: To further strengthen the welcoming and inclusive atmosphere of my office, I have cultivated an environment that embraces open dialogue, encourages collaboration and extends a warm invitation to all individuals interested in real estate.

Recognising that diverse perspectives and experiences contribute to a thriving workplace, I actively promote ourselves by inviting anyone to engage in discussions, conversations and even interviews.

In my office, the doors are always open and everyone is encouraged to express their thoughts, share ideas and seek guidance. Whether it’s aspiring agents looking for career advice, potential clients seeking information or industry professionals interested in collaboration, they are all warmly welcomed.

By creating an environment where individuals feel comfortable and respected, I foster a culture of inclusivity, enabling diverse voices to be heard and valued.

What is your plan for this year?

JG: To fortify my role as an office manager, I have devised a comprehensive plan to recruit eight exceptional agents by the end of the year.

With a strong focus on attributes such as positivity, hard work, honesty and trustworthiness, I aim to build a team that embodies these values and cultivates a positive and collaborative work environment.

Recognising the importance of a cohesive team, my primary objective is to foster a sense of camaraderie and mutual support among the agents. By encouraging open communication, organising team-building activities and providing ongoing training and development opportunities, I want to create a foundation for a high-performing team that thrives on collaboration and shared success.

While managing the office, I also actively engage in sales activities to generate revenue for the organisation. By leading by example and demonstrating my sales skills, I set a benchmark for excellence and inspire the agents to achieve their sales targets. However, I ensure that my primary focus remains on creating an environment where agents can flourish and find fulfilment in their work.

To achieve this, I prioritise the well-being and financial success of the agents. I understand that motivated and content agents are more likely to deliver exceptional results. Hence, I provide ongoing support and mentorship to help them overcome challenges, improve their skills and navigate the intricacies of the real estate market.

Additionally, I implement performance-based incentives and commission structures that reward their hard work and encourage them to strive for excellence.

If you’re looking to become a successful real estate specialist, contact John Grima on +356 9942 2256 to apply. Visit zh.mt for more information about Zanzi Homes.