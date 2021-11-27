Duvan Zapata piled on the misery for struggling Juventus on Saturday with the only goal in Atalanta’s 1-0 win which came with the Turin giants still reeling from a police probe into their accounts.

Atalanta strengthened their hold on fourth place and Serie A’s final Champions League spot thanks to Colombian Zapata’s seventh goal in as many games in all competitions in the 28th minute at the Allianz Stadium, which he crashed home off the bar after being sent clean through by Berat Djimsiti.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side are level on 28 points with third-placed Inter ahead of the champions’ trip to Venezia later on Saturday, and just four away from leaders Napoli and AC Milan, who play on Sunday.

