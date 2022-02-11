Three Zara kids items must not be used as lead and cadmium used in their production might migrate into food.

The items are a Sweet Bloom plate, a mug and a bowl each made iron (90%) and coated in enamel (10%). They are made in China.

Lead is an environmental contaminant that occurs naturally and, to a greater extent, from anthropogenic activities. The central nervous system is the main target organ for lead toxicity.

Cadmium is primarily toxic to the kidney and can cause renal failure. It can also cause bone demineralisation. Cadmium is classified as a human carcinogen on the basis of occupational studies.