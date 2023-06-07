Zara-owner Inditex, the world's biggest fashion retailer, reported a record first-quarter profit on Wednesday as strong sales offset the impact of high inflation on its production costs.

The Spanish group said its net profit jumped 54 per cent to €1.17 billion in the three-month period ending on April 30. The result exceeded the €975 million forecast by analysts surveyed by financial services firm Factset.

Excluding a €216 million provision a year ago to deal with the consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the firm's profits were up 24 per cent.

The company attributed the figures to strong sales which reached €7.61 billion – 13 per cent higher than in the same period in 2022 – and had shown a "very satisfactory development both in stores and online".

Its pre-tax earnings reached €2.19 billion, up 14 per cent from the same period last year, despite seeing its production costs rise sharply in recent months due to persistently high global inflation.

Inditex has 165,000 employees and owns seven brands including upmarket Massimo Dutti and teen label Stradivarius.

Inditex has just opened its first outlet in Cambodia, raising its global number of shops to more than 5,800

The fashion group has been impacted by the Ukraine war, forcing it to shut down its 514 shops in Russia, which was at the time its second-biggest market after Spain. Following a deal in late October, the shops were sold to Emirati group Daher, which has business interests in retail and real estate and owns the Dubai Mall, one of the biggest commercial centres in the United Arab Emirates.

Given the results, the group – which over the past year has been run by Marta Ortega, daughter of Inditex's multi-billionaire founder Amancio Ortega – said it was optimistic about the year ahead.

Inditex, which has just opened its first outlet in Cambodia, raising its global number of shops to more than 5,800, also reported a strong start to the second quarter with sales up 16 per cent between May and June.

"We expect increased sales productivity in our stores going forward," it said.