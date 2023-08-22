French rider Johann Zarco is to join the Honda-LCR MotoGP team for the next two seasons, the Japanese team announced on Tuesday. 

The 33-year-old, whose departure from Ducati was announced over the weekend, will join LCR Honda for the 2024 season, replacing Yamaha-bound Alex Rins.

“Honda-LCR is proud to announce the signing of Johann Zarco,” the team sais in a press release. 

The two-time Moto2 world champion will join the team in 2024 and has signed a two-year contract. 

