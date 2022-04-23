Frenchman Johann Zarco will start Sunday’s Portuguese MotoGP in pole position on his Ducati Pramac after topping qualifying ahead of Spanish rider Joan Mir.

Aleix Espargaro was third quickest in Portimao on Saturday, while reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo will begin the fifth race of the year in fifth place.

Championship leader Enea Bastianini failed to make it through to Q2 after crashing and finished 18th.

Zarco’s pole was the seventh of his career, but the twice-former Moto2 champion has never won a race in the elite category.

“I wasn’t expecting such a good lap,” said Zarco, who made the most of a drying track as the sun came out following rain-soaked practice sessions.

