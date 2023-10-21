France’s Johann Zarco won a thrilling Australian MotoGP on Saturday with a last-lap overtake to clinch a maiden victory ahead of Italian Francesco Bagnaia, who stretched his world championship lead.

The Ducati-Pramac ace passed fading teammate and world title contender Jorge Martin in a nail-biting finale to take the chequered flag just 0.201secs clear of Bagnaia on his factory Ducati.

“I was surprised to see Martin dropping down, so I thought something was possible,” said 33-year-old Zarco after finally winning in his 120th grand prix.

“To cross in first after so many races, it is really high emotion. I don’t want to cry at the moment, but I think it will come.

“This is a track that everyone loves, and if you can win here you feel like you are part of the big guys,” he added.

