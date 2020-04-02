On March 15 of last year, the news ran around the island that the ex-Floriana and Malta inside-forward Żarenu Alamango had died.

Żarenu was one of the best ‘wingers’ of his era and those who like me have seen the wrong side of Seventies will surely remember this great sportsman.

Alamango was not only a footballer but was also an accomplished hockey player. The popular Floriana stalwart came from famous football breeding stock.

His father Ġużè Alamango and his brothers Ġużi, Johnnie and Salvu all played for the Greens at times when the club was a power in the land.

Żarenu started playing football in the early Fifties with Floriana Colts and Floriana Minors. Then, on November 21, 1954 he was given his chance to play in the first team in the league match against Hibernians. It was a happy debut for the youngster because Floriana won 6-0 and Żarenu scored one of the goals.

Żarenu was an instant success but when Lolly Vella came back to Malta from Egypt where he was serving with the Army, he had to surrender his place in the team. That season he played three games in the league and scored two goals.

His big chance came when the Vella brothers, Tony and Lolly, emigrated to Australia and he grabbed it with both hands. He immediately made the outside-right position his own and barring injuries he kept his place in the team up to 1969 when he retired.

In a career spanning 14 seasons, he played 154 competitive matches for Floriana and scored 27 goals. During this period, he won three championship, three FA Trophy and two Cassar Cup medals.

Alamango’s best assets were his hard shot and speed off the mark which often left opposing defenders rooted to the spot. He was also a very versatile player and he could play as well at outside-right, inside-forward or wing-half.

Żarenu only played in one full international but was also capped seven times by the Malta Amateurs.

Alamango served in the First LAA Regiment RMA. This unit had one of the best football teams in the Army and they won many honours in the Army League. He was also an automatic choice for the full Army team.

Alamango also served with the Army in Germany where he played regularly for the British Army of the Rhine XI.

Żarenu played many fine games in his career but his best was perhaps that between Floriana and Motorlet Spartak, of Czechoslovakia, in the 1963-64 Christmas Tourney.

I remember seeing two games of that tourney. I witnessed Motorlet beat my home club Hibernians 3-0 and I also saw Floriana edge the Czechs 3-2 thanks to a fantastic goal from Żarenu Alamango.

The game seemed to be heading for a 2-2 draw when late on, Alamango scored the winner.

Pullu Demanuele started the move. Prodding the ball past his fullback he ran to the touch-line.

Reaching the line, he turned back and sent the ball backwards far outside the area. Up strode Żarenu Alamango who hit a great, unstoppable first-time drive that dipped wickedly as it whizzed home, leaving Redina gaping.

Stunning goal

It was a goal out of the fairytale book and one which sticks in one’s memory.

I have seen many unforgettable goals in more than 60 years of watching football but that one takes some beating.

Always loyal to his home-town club Floriana, Żarenu refused many offers to join other clubs.

Being an amateur player, he could in those days change clubs any time he wanted, but for him there was only one team and that was his beloved, Floriana.

Even when it was time for him to hang up his boots, he preferred to give up the game completely when he could, if he wanted, have prolonged his career with another club in the lower divisions.

As a hockey player, Żarenu played for FSOBIANS and the Irish Born team in the National Hockey League. He also represented the Malta Hockey Association and the Combined Services Hockey team in prestigious representative matches.