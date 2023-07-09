Zartera Gallery has introduced Trussardi Casa, a renowned luxury fashion brand that has extended its expertise to include a captivating home collection.

Recognised for its association with style and exclusive designs, the Trussardi brand caters to those who appreciate Italian design and elegance. The Trussardi Casa collection seamlessly merges tradition and contemporary elements, presenting an understated Italian style that draws inspiration from the vibrant, youthful energy of Milan.

Impeccable interior design characterises the collection, featuring clean lines and geometric forms that cater to a wide range of tastes and styles, from sophisticated to minimalist. The versatility of these designs is apparent as they effortlessly become focal points in various spaces such as bedrooms, living rooms and dining areas.

The latest collection showcases timeless pieces offered in a warm, natural colour palette. Sofas, tables, coffee tables, chairs, beds and bedside tables, along with furniture accessories, captivate with segmented lines that gracefully transition into comfortable, rounded contours reminiscent of organic and ancestral shapes.

Trussardi Casa is committed to detail. Renowned leather stitching, chain stitch leather inserts and printed leathers embellish armrests, frames and piping, accentuating the collection’s defining contours.

Upholstery remains the hallmark of Trussardi Casa, with a focus on comfort and allure.

Seats and backrests are luxuriously soft and inviting, thanks to the use of variable density foams and feathers, resulting in a more relaxed and lived-in appearance.

The fabric selection is extensive, ranging from natural fibres to technical fabrics adorned with fashion-inspired patterns and decorations.

Moreover, the soft leathers come in various thicknesses and grains, while the elegant refined metallic finishes, including silk varnish bronze, gun-metal grey, polished brass and dark matt bronze, create striking contrasts against materials like Carrara, Emperador dark and Breccia Sarda marble.

Zartera Gallery, founded just a few months ago, endeavours to curate distinctive, one-of-a-kind pieces for discerning homeowners.

Drawing inspiration from the beauty of nature and her passion for historical preservation and restoration, founder Erika Falzon’s experiences in cities like Florence, Rome, Paris, and Valencia have instilled in her a deep appreciation for exquisite materials and the value of sourcing unique art, antiques and handcrafted objects.

Her confidence in Trussardi Casa’s compatibility with Zartera Gallery stems from the brand’s commitment to bespoke craftsmanship.

All Trussardi Casa furniture is meticulously handcrafted, showcasing precision in execution and an ingenious use of unexpected materials. Blending an informal and geometric style, the collection bridges the gap between home and Trussardi’s fashion world seamlessly.

Among the standout pieces is the Nebula sofa, where the profile of the backrest draws inspiration from the elegant contours of a clutch bag. The sofa’s volumes mirror the structure of the bag, and the attention to detail is reflected in the piping that gracefully accentuates its contours.

Emphasising its commitment to sustainability, Trussardi Casa incorporates the use of recycled and recyclable materials, paying homage to nature’s enduring beauty. The latest collection features both solid materials and fabrics crafted from recycled materials, further exemplifying the brand’s eco-conscious approach.

The Trussardi Casa Collection offers boundless customisation possibilities tailored to one’s individual preferences. To celebrate its arrival, Zartera Gallery is currently offering an introductory promotion of 25 per cent off on all pieces, with an enticing 20 per cent discount on all made-to-order items.

https://zartera.com/