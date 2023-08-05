Ħamrun Spartans coach Luciano Zauri was delighted with the character shown by his players as the Malta champions stunned Georgian side Dinamo Tbilisi 1-0 to progress to the third qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League.

Uros Djuranovic scored the winner on the stroke of half-time and although the Montenegrin forward was dismissed during the interval the Spartans kept their composure after the break to seal victory and set up a third qualifying round tie against Hungarian champions Ferencvaros.

This is the second successive season that the Spartans have reached this stage of a UEFA club competition and Zauri said that he has been impressed at how far his newly-formed team has come since he took over this summer.

“It was an extraordinary performance from the players,” Zauri told the Times of Malta.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.