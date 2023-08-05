Ħamrun Spartans coach Luciano Zauri was delighted with the character shown by his players as the Malta champions stunned Georgian side Dinamo Tbilisi 1-0 to progress to the third qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League.

Uros Djuranovic scored the winner on the stroke of half-time and although the Montenegrin forward was dismissed during the interval the Spartans kept their composure after the break to seal victory and set up a third qualifying round tie against Hungarian champions Ferencvaros.

This is the second successive season that the Spartans have reached this stage of a UEFA club competition and Zauri said that he has been impressed at how far his newly-formed team has come since he took over this summer.

“It was an extraordinary performance from the players,” Zauri told the Times of Malta.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com