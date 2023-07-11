Club football begins again this week as BOV Premier League champions Hamrun Spartans take on Maccabi Haifa at the Centenary Stadium in this season’s UEFA Champions League qualifiers on Tuesday (kick-off: 8pm).

Following a historic run in European qualifying last season, reaching the playoffs of the UEFA Europa Conference League, the Spartans went on a triumphant run in the Maltese Premier League to take the title with matches to go. Now they look to emulate that success and take that step further under new coach Luciano Zauri.

Speaking to a press conference before the fixture, Zauri, said his players are ready for the challenge.

“We have prepared in the best of ways,” Zauri said, “It’s always a theory of what we are expecting on the pitch which we prepare with.

