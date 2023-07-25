Ħamrun Spartans face another tough test in their European journey when they host Dinamo Tbilisi, in the opening leg of the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League on Tuesday at the National Stadium (kick-off: 8pm).

The Malta champions were handed a very tough draw in this season’s UEFA competitions.

After facing an arduous tie against Israeli side Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League first qualifying round, they have now found themselves facing Georgia’s Dinamo Tbilisi who were a whisker away from knocking out Kazakhstan’s Astana from UEFA’s elite competition.

Despite their elimination against Maccabi Haifa, the Spartans showed a lot of promise against the Israeli side who are of a different level to the Maltese side and this has instilled a lot of encouragement in the players and coach Luciano Zauri ahead of tonight’s first leg.

