Ħamrun Spartans coach Luciano Zauri wants his players to show their real character as the Malta champions face Maccabi Haifa in the return leg of the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round clash in Haifa on Tuesday evening (kick-off: 7pm).

With the qualification issue all but decided, after Maccabi’s 4-0 win at the Centenary Stadium last week, the Spartans will be looking to try and restore some pride after the tough defeat suffered in the first leg.

Coach Zauri admitted that the team’s chances of qualification are very remote and he was disappointed mostly because the final scoreline did not fully reflect how the match developed last Tuesday and hopes his players can show the right character and show they are far a better team than the result shows.

“Losing 4-0 was surely not a good result for us,” Zauri told the Times of Malta.

