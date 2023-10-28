Ħamrun Spartans coach Luciano Zauri is urging his players to bounce back from last week’s frustrating 1-1 draw against Sliema Wanderers when the Malta champions take on Valletta at the Tony Bezzina Stadium on Saturday.

Last week’s draw against Sliema saw the Spartans drop their first points of the season but Zauri has issued a rallying cry to his players to produce the right response to that setback with victory over their fierce rivals on Saturday.

“After last week’s draw against Sliema Wanderers, there is a great will from the players to try and get back to winning ways,” Zauri told the Times of Malta.

“The preparations for this match went very well and we have fully recovered all the players in our squad. We are really looking forward to this fixture as it will be a great game to experience both from the inside and from the outside.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com