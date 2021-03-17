Simone Zaza scored twice, including a dramatic late winner, as Torino came from two goals down to beat Sassuolo 3-2 on Wednesday and secure their first home Serie A victory of the season.

Captain Andrea Belotti returned for the game, one of two postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak at the Turin club.

Domenico Berardi scored twice in the first half for eighth-placed Sassuolo, the Italian forward lashing home from Francesco Caputo’s knock-down on six minutes and adding a second just before the break.

