Artistic swimmer Zea Montfort has been awarded the Atlas Youth Athlete of the Month Award for the month of September.

Montfort participated with the National Artistic Swimming Team in the 13-15 age category, in the first European Youth Artistic Swimming Championships & Mediterranean Artistic Swimming Cup 2021 in Rijeka, Croatia, between September 7 and 12.

Malta had to contend with tough competition, including Russia, Spain, the Netherlands, Great Britain, Norway and Italy.

Despite coming up against more experienced athletes, as a solo, Zea Montfort went through the final and ranked seventh in the Comen ranking. In the combined rankings (Europeans and Comen) she came 14th out of 20.

