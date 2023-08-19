The feast of the Assumption of Our Lady is being celebrated in Żebbuġ, Gozo, tomorrow. Masses will be said at 6, 7, 8, and 11.15am and at 6pm. Bishop Anton Teuma will lead a Pontifical Mass concelebrated with the parish clergy at 9am.

Marches will be played in the main streets of the village at 11.30am. The procession with the statue of Our Lady, led by Can. John Muscat and accompanied by the Santa Marija Band, starts at 7.15pm. Meanwhile, the Leone Band will give a concert at the main square. At the end of the procession at around 10pm, a fireworks display will be let off.

Monday is a day of thanksgiving. Archpriest John Sultana will celebrate Mass at 7pm; afterwards, the statue of Our Lady will be carried back into its niche.

The celebrations will be broadcast live on Radju Għażżiela 101.4FM, live streamed, and on Xejk TV.

Żebbuġ was established parish on April 28, 1688, and Dun Franġisk Vella, the first parish priest, hailed from the same village. The foundation stone of the present church was laid two years later, in 1690, and it was dedicated on September 30, 1726.