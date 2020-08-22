The feast of the Assumption of Our Lady is being celebrated in Żebbuġ, Gozo, tomorrow. Masses will be said at 6am, 7, 8.15, and 11.15 and at 5.30pm.

Bishop Mario Grech will lead a Pontifical Mass concelebrated with the parish clergy at 9.30am. At the end of Mass he will confer the Premju Fondazzjoni Arċiprieti Dun Franġisk Mercieca u Mgr Luiġi Vella on parishioners who excelled in voluntary service towards the Żebbuġ community.

Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary rector, Fr Gerald Buhagiar, will lead a vigil of prayer with the participation of the parish choirs at 6.30pm. Bishop-elect Anton Teuma will lead reflections followed by adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. The celebrations end at 7.30pm with a fireworks display.

Monday is a day of thanksgiving. At 7pm archpriest John Sultana will celebrate Mass at 7pm; afterwards, the statue of Our Lady of the Assumption will be carried back into its niche.

The celebrations will be broadcast live on Radju Għażżiela 101.4FM, Live Streamed and on Xejk TV.