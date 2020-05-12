Żebbuġ local council is unanimously objecting to a proposal that would make it possible to build apartment blocks in an area currently designated for community use only.

The decision was taken on Monday night during an urgent meeting convened to discuss a motion by independent councillor Steve Zammit Lupi.

Spanning an area of 4,750 square metres, the site is in a residential zone between Triq Ħal Mula and Triq Michael Debono. Though the application is listed on behalf of Vincent Borg, the plans bear the name of property company Tumas Group.

The project comprises 2,179 square metres of residential development, 1,061 square metres of community facilities and 1,858 of public open space. However, this public space would be on the inside, in the form of a courtyard.

More than 130 objections have been submitted by residents and NGOs who are fearing that if the proposal is approved, it would result in the obliteration of the “last green lung” in Żebbuġ.

Instead, the objectors are calling for the area to be developed for community use only in line with the current planning policy of 2006.

However, the issue is complicated by the fact that the land is privately owned. Sources said that a promise of sale agreement has been signed.

Contacted by Times of Malta, Żebbuġ mayor Malcolm Paul Galea confirmed that the council unanimously objected to the rezoning application.

“We are also putting forward our recommendation on the kind of development which should take place on this site in line with the 2006 local plan according to which this is the only zone designated for community use,” he said.

The council wants an open green space with surrounding community buildings which could be used by local organisations.

Galea warned that if this proposal would be accepted it would open the floodgates to develop this site into blocks of apartments while denying the community the chance to have some facilities and an open space.