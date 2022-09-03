Newly-promoted Żebbuġ Rangers earned their first three points as they scored twice in the second half to beat Santa Lucia 2-0 on Saturday at the Centenary Stadium.

It was a deserved win for Brian Spiteri’s side after losing their first two matches despite quite encouraging performances. On the other hand, Santa Lucia suffered the third defeat in as many matches and are therefore still anchored at the bottom of the table without any points.

Sta Lucia had one change from the team which lost to Balzan as Diego Francarolli Pacheco replaced Reo Saito. Żebbuġ, on the other hand, welcomed back Leandro Almeida after serving a one-match ban. Randall Vella was included as a substitute late in the game.

The Rangers were the better side in the early stages and after just six minutes, Charles Lokoli Ngoy concluded a good run on the left flank with a low pass but there was no one to connect to. On 17 minutes, Lokoli Ngoy concluded just wide off a Stefan Jankovic cross from the right and five minutes later, Żebbuġ threatened with a Roberto Sanchez freekick which ended just over the bar.

