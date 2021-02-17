Żebbuġ Rangers continued their turnaround in fortunes this season when they hit five past St George’s go in fifth place in the standings last weekend.

Although the final scoreline might suggest that Żebbuġ enjoyed a stroll, in reality St George’s made it very difficult at times and some might even say the result was unfair.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, Rangers assistant coach Pieter Gollcher said that even though it was harder than expected, the game was “testament to the hard work the club is doing”.

“I think the performance today was very good,” Gollcher said.

“We worked extremely hard and I believe that as a team, we are finally showing unity and now the mentality at this club is to get the three points in every game.

“We know that there are nine important games left to play but we just need to keep working and training well. For us, the key is to take things game by game.”

