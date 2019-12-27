A small public garden in Żebbuġ has been regenerated and rebuilt by the Public Works Department.

Ġnien Santa Marija was transformed thanks to an investment of around €100,000. The project saw workers install new paving and lighting, maintain the existing bus shelter and improve existing services.



“Work in our communities is a top priority for this government,” said Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg during a visit he paid to the garden.

“We remain committed to implement non-stop work towards a better quality of life for the people and we look ahead to another year of more work and more benefits for our communities,” he said.

