Żebbuġ Rangers produced a statement performance and their first three points of the season over the weekend as they beat leaders Swieqi United 3-0 at the Victor Tedesco Stadium.

What was predicted to be a tough afternoon for the Yellows, in the penultimate position of the standings before Saturday’s game, was in fact the opposite as coach Brian Spiteri’s clan took control of proceedings from the start and got the deserved win.

Speaking to the Times of Malta after the match, Spiteri lauded his players’ performance.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta