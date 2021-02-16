A €300,000 landscaping project to beautify an open space in Żebbuġ was announced on Tuesday by Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg.

The project, on Triq il-Mitħna, will include infrastructural and leveling works, new playing fields, benches and a bicycle parking bay, over a 700-square metre area close to community housing.

“Lack of investment over the recent years means this place has been left in disrepair,” Borg said. “Our ministry’s priority is not only infrastructure but also open spaces.”

“Along with the local council, we are looking forward to giving this area back to the residents of Żebbuġ in the best condition possible,” Borg said.

The project will get underway next month and will also include a rainwater management system, tree planting, and lighting installation.