Father Albert Buhagiar has been appointed archpriest of the Żebbuġ parish, the Church announced on Saturday.

Buhagiar, who was appointed to the post by archbishop Charles Scicluna, has served as rector of the archbishop’s seminary since January 2017.

He replaces Daniel Cardona, who will take a sabbatical and undertake pastoral experience abroad after serving at the Zebbug parish, which gathers around 12,000 people, for 22 years.

Buhagiar was born in Tarxien on August 19, 1964 and trained as a priest at the seminary in Rabat. He went on to study philosophy and theology at the University of Malta and was ordained as a priest on July 2, 1993.

Three years later, he was made the private secretary of Archbishop Joseph Mercieca.

He has served as archpriest of Siġġiewi and Mosta with other roles in the Gzira, Żejtun, Marsascala and Luqa parishes, too.