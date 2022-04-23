ŻEBBUĠ RANGERS 1

PEMBROKE ATHLETA 1

Żebbuġ Rangers were crowned champions of the BOV Challenge League after they beat Pembroke Athleta 5-4 on penalties in the title decider on Saturday.

The match was a climax to an impressive season – the first to go all the way since 2019.

Pembroke had gone the entire season unbeaten in the league, while Żebbuġ had rallied throughout the second half of the campaign to take the top spot of their group.

However, with the deciding fixture at stake, it was Brian Spiteri’s squad that came out on top.

Żebbuġ started off the more defensive side in the match with Pembroke pushing high up the pitch. Weverton Gomes was close to opening the score after eight minutes after a run on the left, beating his marker into the area but his low show bounced off the post.

