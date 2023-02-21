The BOV Premier League has reached its business end, with just a few matches to go in the season. With the fight for European spots having been an entertaining contest so far, so has the battle to retain safety within Malta’s top division.

Żebbuġ Rangers, one of the teams promoted from the Challenge League this season, have had a tough return to the league and stand in 12th place, five points below Sirens and six above the penultimate spot occupied by Santa Lucia.

Their case for survival was aided significantly when they beat struggling Pieta’ Hotspurs 2-0 on Saturday, a day before Sirens lost to Balzan. However, coach Brian Spiteri believes the playout spot is his side’s more realistic position at this point in the season.

“The match against Pieta’ was important with regards to points. We’re currently third from bottom and I think that at this stage, this is the position we’re most likely to stay, even though it’s not game over yet and there are a good number of matches still to be played,” Spiteri told the Times of Malta.

Goals from Jeferson Machedo and Henrique Motta sealed the win for the Rangers against the Hotspurs in the second half. Spiteri said this was a fixture that they believed could be won.

