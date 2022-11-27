ŻEBBUĠ RANGERS 4

Bugeja 3; Bonello 11og; Lokoli Ngoy 89, 90

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 2

Jonny 14; Mashike 90

ŻEBBUĠ RANGERS

J. Azzopardi-6.5, S. Bugeja-6.5, L. Almeida-6.5, T. Bartolo-6 (90+1’ G. Gesualdi), W. Santos-6, A. Mizzi-6, S. Jankovic-6.5, C. Lokoli Ngoy-6.5, G. Mifsud-6, J. Sciberras-6, S. Miloskovic-6 (84’ K. Bondin).

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

H. Bonello-5.5, E. Domingos-5.5 (80 J. Corbalan), S. Borg-5.5, M. Guillaumier-6, L. Montebello-5.5, E. Mashike-5.5, R. Prsa-6, R. Callegari-6, Jonny-5.5 (75 Dodo), E. Marcelina-6, R. Camenzuli-6 (80 V. Ribeiro).

Referee: Ezekiel Barbara.

Yellow cards: Jankovic.

BOV Player of the Match: Shaun Bugeja (Żebbuġ Rangers).

Żebbuġ Rangers interrupted Ħamrun Spartans’ unbeaten run at the top the BOV Premier League table as they defeated them 4-2 as the second half of the match which was originally scheduled for November 12 but which was interrupted at half-time, was resumed on Sunday.

The weather did not change much with strong winds and rain hitting the Centenary Stadium.

At the end of the first 45 minutes before referee Ezekiel Barbara had decided not to start the second half due to torrential rain, the Rangers were leading 2-1.

