ŻEBBUĠ RANGERS 0

FLORIANA 1

El Hasni 65 pen.

ŻEBBUĠ RANGERS

J. Azzopardi-6.5, S. Bugeja-6, L. Almeida-6, T. Bartolo-6 (82 S. Buttigieg), Wilker-5, Y. Tonna-6 (61 G. Mifsud-5), A. Mizzi-6 (82 J. Sciberras), R. Sanchez-5 (46 G. Gesualdi-5), C. Ngoy Lokoli-5, A. de Jesus-5 (55 K. Bondin), S. Miloskovic-5.

FLORIANA

G. Kitanov-6, O. El Hasni-6, K. Reid-6.5 (82 M. Veselji), U. Arias-6 (90 J. Scicluna), E. Juarez, O. Spiteri-6, C. Zammit Lonardelli-5.5 ( 62 K.Nwoko), L. de Grazia-7, L. Trillo-6, J. Busuttil-5 (82 Z. Cassar), A. Garzia-5 (82 A. Magri Overand).

Referee: Matthew de Gabriele

Yellow cards: Sanchez, Reid, Gesualdi, Bartolo.

Red card: Juarez (F) 31.

BOV player of the match: Kemar Reid (Floriana)

Ten-man Floriana returned to winning ways yesterday when a 65th-minute Oulid El Hasni penalty proved enough to beat Żebbuġ Rangers.

Though Floriana were keen to end their rough patch, their disjointed efforts were betrayed by lack of cohension and they only came alive in the second half.

On the other hand, Brian Spiteri will feel hard done by this result as they failed to capitalise on their numerical advantage when Floriana were forced to play with ten men for a whole hour.

