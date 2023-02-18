PIETÁ HOTSPURS 0

ŻEBBUĠ RANGERS 2

Macedo 52, Motta 80

PIETÁ HOTSPURS

S. Moschin-6.5, S. Okoh-5, C. Bangura-4, O. Abraham-5, J. Ghio-6 (74 D. Schembri Wismayer), T. Agius-6 (61D. Miranda), A. Hovhannisyan-4 (85 K. Briffa), K. Leonardi-6, Z. Leonardi-5, A. Ogungbe, T. Yamaguchi-4 (85 G. Xuereb)

ŻEBBUĠ RANGERS

J. Azzopardi-6, H. Motta-7, L. Almeida-6, Y. Tonna-6, A. Mizzi-6.5 (90 G. Mifsud), S. Jankovic-6 (64 S. Miloskovic) , C. Lokoli-7, R. Sanchez-8 (90 J. Sciberras), R. Vella-7, J. Machedo-6.5 (79 K. Bondin), J. Gesualdi-6.

Referee : Malcolm Spiteri.

Yellow card: Ghio, Ogungbe, Macedo, Almeida.

Red card: Ogungbe (P) 83.

BOV player of the match: Charles Lokoli Ngoy (Żebbuġ Rangers).

Żebbuġ Rangers improved their survival chances with a vital 2-0 win over rivals Pieta Hotspurs.

The turning point of the match arrived just before half-time when Terence Agius collided with Żebbuġ goalkeeper Jamie Azzopardi before Randall Vella pulled off a vital clearance on the line.

