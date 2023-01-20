The battle for Premier League survival takes centre stage on Friday night as Santa Lucia and Żebbuġ Rangers face off in a crucial encounter at the Centenary Stadium (kick-off: 8.30pm).

At present, just two points separates third-from-bottom Żebbuġ from Santa Lucia and a win for either side will certainly boost their hopes of at least clinching a play-out spot, which would see them face the third-placed team in the Challenge League at the end of the season.

Both teams head into this match in contrasting fortunes.

Santa Lucia’s morale was lifted last weekend after they managed to knock out holders Floriana in the FA Trophy with a resilient display which saw them eke out a 1-0 win.

On the other hand, Żebbuġ Rangers are on the back of a poor run of form which has seen them lose their last four league encounters while last weekend they were eliminated from the FA Trophy following a 1-0 defeat to Challenge League side Swieqi United.

