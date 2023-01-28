ŻEBBUĠ RANGERS 2

Lokoli Ngoy 8 pen, Bondin 61

GUDJA UNITED 0

ŻEBBUĠ RANGERS

J. Azzopardi-6.5, H. Motta-6.5, S. Bugeja-6, L. Almeida-6.5, T. Bartolo-6 (61 Y. Tonna), A. Mizzi-6, S. Jankovic-6 (61 S. Miloskovic), C. Lokoli Ngoy-7, R. Sanchez-6, G. Gesualdi-6 (72 G. Mifsud), K. Bondin-6 (61 J. Macedo).

GUDJA UNITED

G. Zammit-6, J. Bolanos-5.5 (78 J. Mintoff), A. Prates, V. Plut-5.5, S. Attard-5.5 (46 T. Nagamatsu-6), J. Arthur-5.5, K. Micallef-5.5, H. Vella-5.5 (84 F. Zuniga), N. Tabone-6 (64 N. Micallef), M. Muchardi-6.5, N. Navarrete-6.5.

Referee: Stefan Pace.

Yellow cards: Bartolo, Tabone, Sanchez, Almeida, Bolanos.

Red card: Andre Prates (G) 51.

BOV Player of the Match: Charles Lokoli Ngoy (Żebbuġ).

An early penalty paved the way for Żebbuġ Rangers as they returned to winning ways, defeating Gudja United 2-0.

This win was a breath of fresh air for Brian Spiteri’s side who were coming from five successive defeats.

The Rangers have now managed to leapfrog Santa Lucia as they move third from bottom, two points ahead of their direct rivals.

