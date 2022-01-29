A residential area in Żebbuġ has been embellished with a recreational area that includes a playground, trees, benches and bicycle parking facilities.

The Triq il-Mitħna area was previously in a state of abandonment. Works cost an estimated €250,000 and were undertaken by the department of public works.

Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg inaugurated the open area on Saturday, saying that such spaces gave parents peace of mind “that their children are playing in a safe space”.

“We are committed to ensure all our communities benefit from such spaces and an environment they deserve,” the minister added, saying that small projects such as this “are as important as large ones.”